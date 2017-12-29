News
Edward Nalbandian visits military unit of Armenia's armed forces
Edward Nalbandian visits military unit of Armenia's armed forces
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- On December 29, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian visited the N military unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

Congratulating the soldiers on the occasion of the upcoming New Year and Christmas, Edward Nalbandian wished them health, endurance, peace and safe military service.

During conversation with soldiers the Foreign Minister spoke about Armenia's efforts towards settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and answered numerous questions of the attendees.

Addressing the officers and soldiers of the military unit, the Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that serving in the most established and effective army in the region, they make their invaluable contribution to Armenia's security and peace.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
