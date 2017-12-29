News
Saturday
December 30
News
Turkey to get two S-400 missile batteries from Russia
Turkey to get two S-400 missile batteries from Russia
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has announced it will buy two S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries from Russia after signing an agreement on Friday.

The first delivery is due for the first quarter of 2020, the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) said in a statement.

However, Moscow will not manage the systems, the SSM said, adding that the task would be carried out by Turkish personnel.

The S-400 deal, reportedly worth about $2.5 billion (Dh9.2bn), has caused concern in the West because Turkey is a member of NATO and the system cannot be integrated into NATO’s military architecture.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
