Turkey to get two S-400 missile batteries from Russia

Turkey has announced it will buy two S-400 surface-to-air missile batteries from Russia after signing an agreement on Friday.
The first delivery is due for the first quarter of 2020, the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) said in a statement.
However, Moscow will not manage the systems, the SSM said, adding that the task would be carried out by Turkish personnel.
The S-400 deal, reportedly worth about $2.5 billion (Dh9.2bn), has caused concern in the West because Turkey is a member of NATO and the system cannot be integrated into NATO’s military architecture.