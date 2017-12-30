Trump says virtually half of Americans approves of his work

US President Donald Trump has stated that approximately half of Americans approve of his work, reported the Voice of America.
According to the White House chief, the ongoing probe on Russian intervention and the rumors about the Trump team’s contacts with Kremlin have not impacted on ordinary Americans’ approval of his work.
“While the Fake News loves to talk about my so-called low approval rating, @foxandfriends [Fox News] just showed that my rating on Dec. 28, 2017, was approximately the same as President Obama on Dec. 28, 2009, which was 47%...and this despite massive negative Trump coverage & Russia hoax!” the US President wrote on his Twitter account.