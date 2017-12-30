Islamic State claims responsibility for Russia supermarket explosion

The SITE website, which monitors the information activity of extremists, has informed that the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the explosion in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and which had injured 18 people.
According to the respective statement, the IS nucleus members have carried out this attack.
An explosive device on Wednesday went off in a supermarket in Saint Petersburg.
A criminal case has opened.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had called the incident a terrorist act.