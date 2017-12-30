News
Saturday
December 30
US condemns peaceful protesters’ arrest in Iran
US condemns peaceful protesters’ arrest in Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

A press statement by State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert has noted that the United States condemns the arrest of peaceful protesters in Iran, reported TASS news agency of Russia.

“We are following reports of multiple peaceful protests by Iranian citizens in cities across the country,” the statement reads, in particular. “Iran’s leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos.

“The United States strongly condemns the arrest of peaceful protesters. We urge all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption.

“On June 14, 2017, [US] Secretary [of State Rex] Tillerson testified to Congress that he supports ‘those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know.’”
