Pentagon says claims of training ISIS in Syria are absurd
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Pentagon has rejected the claims by a Russian military commander that it trained Islamists in Syria, saying such allegations were absurd, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.    

“The allegation that the U.S. supports ISIS is false and absurd,” the US Department of Defense’s Rebecca Rebarich said. “We do not train ISIS. We work with our partners to kill or capture ISIS.”

Also, the Pentagon representative stated that there is no evidence to support these claims.

In her words, the US-led coalition does not trust Russian officials’ statements that were previously inaccurate.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
