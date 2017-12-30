Armenia foreign trade up 26.4% from 2016

YEREVAN. – The foreign trade of Armenia has increased by 26.4 percent between January and November 2017, as compared with the same period of 2016, reported the National Statistical Service.

During the reporting period, the country’s exports increased by 23.5 percent and imports by 24 percent over a year.

As a result, the negative balance of Armenia’s foreign trade has deepened by 31.8 percent, from January to October, within a year.

According to statistics, the other CIS countries comprised 29.9 percent, whereas the distant countries—45.8 percent, in the makeup of Armenia’s foreign trade.

In 2017, Armenia’s trade with the other CIS countries grew by 24.6 percent, by 28.7 percent with the EU, and by 26.3 percent with distant countries.