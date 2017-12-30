Karabakh MOD sums up situation at line of contact in 2017

STEPANAKERT. – In 2017, the situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces can be conditionally divided into two parts, the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD) said in a statement summing up the passing year.
In particular, the statement noted that the first half of 2017 was distinguished by its tension, the large size of the caliber of the weapons used by Azerbaijan, and the latter’s reconnaissance and sabotage infiltration attempts.
But in the second half of the year, the situation in the frontline was relatively calm, whereas the adversary violated the ceasefire primarily by shooting weapons.
Overall, as per the Artsakh MOD operative data, Azerbaijan breached the truce along the line of contact around 14,000 times in 2017, during which it fired more than 180,000 shots toward the NKR Defense Army positions.
In addition, the Azerbaijani armed forces launched antitank missiles and fired from cannons, rocket-powered missile launch pads, mortars, and grenade launchers.
Over the course of the passing year, however, the NKR Defense Army vanguard units confidently oversaw the situation along the entire line of contact.