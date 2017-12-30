News
Armenia, Madagascar FMs discuss La Francophonie summit to be convened in Yerevan
Armenia, Madagascar FMs discuss La Francophonie summit to be convened in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian, who is also Chairman of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Ministerial Conference, on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Henry Rabary-Njaka of Madagascar, the chairing country of OIF.

The interlocutors discussed matters that are on their bilateral agenda, especially the organizing of high-level mutual visits, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, they exchanged views on preparations for the next OIF summit, which Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan will host in the coming year.
