News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 31
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Earthquake rattles Athens
Earthquake rattles Athens
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

An earthquake with a preliminary reading of 4.6 rattled Athens and central Greece early Sunday, witnesses said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The tremblor was recorded west of Athens at 6.02 am (0402 GMT) in the Corinthian Gulf, with assessments giving it a focal depth of 5 kilometers, the National Observatory of Athens said on its website.

“It felt like two earthquakes in a row! It was quite strong. It woke me up,” one person wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre website.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 79 kilometers west-north-west of Athens.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One killed, several injured in Iran earthquake
It is noted that the victim of the earthquake was a man who died because of a heart problem...
Close to 13,000 quakes hit Mexico in 3 months
The largest number of these tremors occurred in September…
 More than 50 people injured in Iran earthquake
More than 50 people were injured after the earthquake in the province of Kerman in eastern Iran...
17 people injured in Iran quake
The earthquake hit an area near Hojedk in Kerman Province...
 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocks southern Iran
There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage...
 PM: Life in Gyumri will change fundamentally (PHOTOS)
In Armenia’s second largest city, Karapetyan paid tribute to the innocent victims of the devastating earthquake in 1988…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news