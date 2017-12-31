News
30 dead in central Kenya bus crash
30 dead in central Kenya bus crash
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 34 people were killed and 22 injured early Sunday morning in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya, police said.

"We have 34 dead," said Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero Arome of the 3am (00.00 GMT) accident close to Nakuru town. "All the bodies have been removed from the wreckage and injured people taken to hospital."

The accident occurred close to a notorious stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway when a bus travelling from Busia, in western Kenya, collided with a truck coming from Nakuru. Police said the death toll for that stretch of road has now reached 100 this month alone.

Arome said the drivers of both vehicles were among the dead, as well as a three-year-old child, while the injured had been taken to a Nakuru hospital.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
