News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 01
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Police arrest 25-year old man over deadly prank
Police arrest 25-year old man over deadly prank
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A 25-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged hoax phone call that led to police fatally shooting an innocent man.

Tyler Barriss from South Los Angeles was arrested on Friday, Dec. 29, on suspicion of making the fake call, KABC-TV reported.

Authorities say the hoax call was a case of “swatting”, or a prank in which someone falsely reports a serious crime to get police or a SWAT team to turn up at another person’s address.

In the prank 911 call, Barriss claimed that his father was accidentally shot in the head and his brother, sister, and mother were held hostage, according to Wichita police Deputy Chief Troy Livingston.

According to Fox News, the hoax call was a result of an online argument between two “Call of Duty” gamers. Barriss called the police and reportedly gave them the address where he thought the other gamer lived.

But the address he gave was the home of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, who police say was not involved in the dispute.

Finch opened his door when police officers arrived at his home on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 28. He moved a hand towards his waistband as officers told him to put his hands up. An officer thought Finch was reaching for a gun, and fired a single shot that turned out to be fatal.

Finch died minutes later at a hospital and was found unarmed, according to Livingston.

“Due to the actions of a prankster we have an innocent victim,” he said, during a press conference.

The mother of the victim, Lisa Finch, told reporters that her son was not a gamer.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rouhani: Iranians have right to protest but must avoid violence
Criticism is different from violence and damaging public properties...
 30 dead in central Kenya bus crash
The accident occurred close to a notorious stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway when a bus travelling from Busia...
 Iran protests continue for a third day despite warnings
Anti-government protests have continued for a third consecutive day in a number of cities across Iran, despite officials calling on citizens to avoid "illegal gatherings"...
 6 people dead in Sydney seaplane crash
The Sydney Seaplanes aircraft, carrying a pilot and five passengers, crashed at about 3:15 p.m...
 Fire breaks out in Yerevan house, resident’s partly burned dead body found on bed
Two fire and rescue squads as well as an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene…
 Two police officers killed in a church attack in Egypt
Earlier it was reported that the unknown person opened fire in the church...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news