Congo government cuts internet ahead of anti-Kabila protest
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has ordered a countrywide shutdown of internet and SMS services ahead of planned anti-government protests on Sunday.

The country's telecommunications minister, Emery Okundji, issued a letter instructing operators to suspend their services at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT) on Saturday until further notice, citing "state security" reasons. 

The move comes as Catholic church activists have called for a "peaceful march" in various cities, demanding that President Joseph Kabila step down. There is growing anger over Kabila's refusal to relinquish power after his second full term ended in December 2016.

Congolese authorities have largely maintained a ban on demonstrations in the country, and the governor of the capital, Kinshasa, refused to authorise Sunday's rally. 

"The city does not have sufficient numbers of police officers to supervise this march," Governor Andre Kimbuta said on Saturday. "Therefore, I do not recognise the authorisation requested."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
