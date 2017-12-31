News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 31
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
December 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
6 people dead in Sydney seaplane crash
6 people dead in Sydney seaplane crash
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Australian New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed on Sunday that six people have been killed after a seaplane crashed into Jerusalem Bay near the town of Cowan, north of Sydney.

The Sydney Seaplanes aircraft, carrying a pilot and five passengers, crashed at about 3:15 p.m. local time and a search and rescue operation was launched to locate the aircraft which is believed to be submerged.

Debris and an oil slick have been found on the surface of water.

NSW Police confirmed all six bodies had been recovered by about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. There are unconfirmed reports that those on board were four British nationals, an 11-year-old boy and the pilot.

According to local media reports, the seaplane was returning a party of five people from a restaurant to Rose Bay in Sydney's east when it crashed into the water.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
30 dead in central Kenya bus crash
The accident occurred close to a notorious stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway when a bus travelling from Busia...
 Iran protests continue for a third day despite warnings
Anti-government protests have continued for a third consecutive day in a number of cities across Iran, despite officials calling on citizens to avoid "illegal gatherings"...
 Fire breaks out in Yerevan house, resident’s partly burned dead body found on bed
Two fire and rescue squads as well as an emergency response team were dispatched to the scene…
 Two police officers killed in a church attack in Egypt
Earlier it was reported that the unknown person opened fire in the church...
Car falls into river in Yerevan
A special rescue squad and a rescue team were dispatched to the scene...
 Italy national attempts suicide in Yerevan
A 19-year-old Italy national took too much medicine...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news