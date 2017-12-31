News
Serzh Sargsyan visits Armenia’s border military unit on December 31
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II visited on December 31 a military unit stationed on the state border, presidential press service reported.

The president met with soldiers and commanders serving in Armenia’s Tavush region, got acquainted with the course of service, and the conditions of the soldiers.

The President congratulated all servicemen of the Armenian army on the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, expressed good wishes and thanked them for their self-sacrificing service.

 

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
