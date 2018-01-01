Tajikistan to chair CIS as of January 1

On Monday, January 1, 2018, the presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will pass from Russia to Tajikistan, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev has noted that Tajikistan presidency assumes measures toward deepening of cooperation and intensifying of integration processes.

Also, he expressed a conviction that the conceptual approaches will be supported and implemented with active participation of the CIS members.

In particular, Lebedev expressed the hope that a free-trade agreement on services within the framework of the CIS will be signed in 2018.

Armenia is also a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States.