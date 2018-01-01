News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 01
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Tajikistan to chair CIS as of January 1
Tajikistan to chair CIS as of January 1
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

On Monday, January 1, 2018, the presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will pass from Russia to Tajikistan, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.    

CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev has noted that Tajikistan presidency assumes measures toward deepening of cooperation and intensifying of integration processes.

Also, he expressed a conviction that the conceptual approaches will be supported and implemented with active participation of the CIS members. 

In particular, Lebedev expressed the hope that a free-trade agreement on services within the framework of the CIS will be signed in 2018.

Armenia is also a member in the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin urges Armenia’s Sargsyan to further develop and strengthen allied relations
The Russian president extended Christmas and New Year greetings to his Armenian counterpart…
 Armenian President attends non-formal meeting of Heads of CIS Member States in Moscow
The Heads of State will sum up the results of the Russian presidency over the CIS in 2017...
 Armenia President to travel to Moscow
Sargsyan will participate in the informal meeting of the heads of the CIS countries…
 Putin urges CIS special services to strengthen ties amid terrorist threats
Armenia also is a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States…
 Armenian Defense Ministry delegation leaves for Moscow
The delegation will take part in the next meeting of the committee on military industry...
 Armenian deputy speakers leaves for Saint Petersburg
He will take part in the sitting of the IPA CIS Permanent Commission on Defense and Security Issues...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news