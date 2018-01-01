Dubai breaks world record for largest laser light show

On New Year’s Eve, Dubai broke the world record for the largest laser light show, and tens of thousands of spectators assembled to watch this spectacle at Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
Also, the “Light Up 2018” show for the first time took the place of the traditional New Year’s fireworks at Burj Khalifa.
This laser show clinched the Guinness World Records title for the “largest light and sound show on a single building.”
The “Light Up 2018” spanned a surface area of 109,252 square meters—more than double that of the earlier record set in Hong Kong in 2013 on the ICC Building.