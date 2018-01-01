News
Over 1,000 vehicles destroyed in Liverpool multistory car park fire
Over 1,000 vehicles destroyed in Liverpool multistory car park fire
A huge fire at a multistory car park in Liverpool, England, on Sunday destroyed all the vehicles in the 1,600-car capacity building, according to The Guardian daily of the UK.

The car park is next to the Echo Arena, which was hosting an international horse show. The fire led to the animals being evacuated and to the cancelation of the show’s evening session.

Police said: “Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite.”

No one has been seriously injured, the force said. It was also reported that no animals were hurt. 

Six fire engines were initially in attendance and crews wearing breathing apparatus were tackling the fire, local fire and rescue service said. 

The area was evacuated along with some flats nearby due to smoke billowing from the blaze.
