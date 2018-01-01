Iran protests’ death toll reaches 4

ILNA news agency of Iran on Monday reported that the death toll in the ongoing mass protests in the country has reached four, and several people have been injured, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“Like the residents of other cities, the residents of Izeh city came out to a protest rally over economic problems [in Iran],” noted Hedayatollah Khademi, an Iranian MP from Izeh County. “As a result, sadly, two people were killed, and some have been injured.”
Mass demonstrations are taking place in several large cities in Iran, ever since December 28, 2017.
Earlier, Iranian authorities reported that two people had died during protests in Dorud city, noting that security forces had fired shots at demonstrators.