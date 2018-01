First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the New Year with a shining floral dress by British ERDEM brand. Her look was complemented with pink shoes.

The First Lady’s outfit cost $4,000.

The presidential couple welcomed the New Yea at the Mar-a-Lago Club, a members-only club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka, also attended this New Year party with his husband and three children. She was wearing a black open dress.