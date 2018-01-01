EAEU Customs Code enters into force

The April 11, 2017 Treaty on Eurasian Customs Union (EAEU) Customs Code has entered into force on Monday, January 1, 2018.
As this agreement has entered into force, several pertinent international accords will cease to function.
According to Gennadiy Shestakov, President of Kazakhstan Customs Brokers Association, the EAEU Customs Code’s entry into force will facilitate the procedure for the customs clearance of goods and, first and foremost, it will facilitate the work of the conscientious participants of foreign economic activity.
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.