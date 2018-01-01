Armenia analyst: Israel follows demonstrations in Iran

YEREVAN. – The ongoing rallies in Iran are quite serious and a threat to the country’s authorities, Iranian Studies specialist Karen Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his words, the fact that Tehran has blocked access to Instagram and the messaging app Telegram in the country also attests to the seriousness of these mass protests.
“Tehran also does not provide any information,” stressed the analyst.
Hovhannisyan added that he gets respective information from Turkish and Kurdish news websites which, however, he characterized as openly bias and not worthy of full confidence.
Furthermore, in the Iranian specialist’s view, Israel also follows these demonstrations because, unlike its neighbors Turkey and Iraq, everything was relatively calm in Iran, and the country was considered quite stable.
At the same time, Karen Hovhannisyan stressed that Azerbaijan also may be interested in these rallies because, by being Israel’s ally in the region, it pursues its own interests.
Largest anti-government protests over the past eight years are taking place in Iran, ever since December 28, 2017.