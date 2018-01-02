Iran intelligence blames US, UK and Saudi Arabia for protest actions

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said protest actions are being held within the framework of “hybrid war” launched by several countries against Iran, RIA Novosti reported with reference to Tasnim agency.
He said the United States, Britain, and Saudi Arabia are behind the protest and are leading campaigns in social networks, which affect the protests.
“Based on our analysis of 27% of the new hashtags, directed against Iran are developed by the Saudi government,” he said, adding that interference is targeted against progress of Iran. Protests will end “in several days”, Shamkhani added.
Mass demonstrations are taking place in several large cities in Iran, among them Tehran, Isfahan, Rasht and Mashhad, ever since December 28, 2017. President Hassan Rouhani said the protests are caused by internal problems in the country and with provocations from the other countries. According to Iranian media, 12 people have been killed in protests.