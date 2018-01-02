News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 02
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Iran intelligence blames US, UK and Saudi Arabia for protest actions
Iran intelligence blames US, UK and Saudi Arabia for protest actions
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said protest actions are being held within the framework of “hybrid war” launched by several countries against Iran, RIA Novosti reported with reference to Tasnim agency.

He said the United States, Britain, and Saudi Arabia are behind the protest and are leading campaigns in social networks, which affect the protests.

“Based on our analysis of 27% of the new hashtags, directed against Iran are developed by the Saudi government,” he said, adding that interference is targeted against progress of Iran. Protests will end “in several days”, Shamkhani added.

Mass demonstrations are taking place in several large cities in Iran, among them Tehran, Isfahan, Rasht and Mashhad, ever since December 28, 2017. President Hassan Rouhani said the protests are caused by internal problems in the country and with provocations from the other countries. According to Iranian media, 12 people have been killed in protests.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3 people killed in Armenia car accidents on January 1
Ten accidents occurred in the regions and three in Yerevan...
 EU following demonstrations in Iran
“We have been in touch with the Iranian authorities...
 Over 1,000 vehicles destroyed in Liverpool multistory car park fire
Police said: “Initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite”…
 UK millionaire, family members killed in Australia plane crash
CEO Richard Cousins of Compass Group British multinational contract foodservice, cleaning, property management, and support services company…
 Major road accident in Armenia kills 1, injures 6 (PHOTOS)
Two cars collided at the main intersection of the beginning of a motorway…
 Rouhani: Iranians have right to protest but must avoid violence
Criticism is different from violence and damaging public properties...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news