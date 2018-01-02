News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 02
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Trump: It is time for change in Iran
Trump: It is time for change in Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

President of U.S. Donald Trump commented on the protest actions in Iran saying it is time for changed in the Islamic Republic.

Protests in major Iranian cities began last week amid a difficult economic situation in the country. As local media reported, during the protest actions, twelve people were killed, but the authorities claim that “the security forces did not open fire on the protesters.”

 Iranian President Hasan Rouhani previously noted that the riots are caused not by internal problems only, but are incited from outside.

Earlier, the U.S. administration officially supported Iranian protesters, and Vice President Michael Pence said that Washington would not ignore the protest movement in Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news