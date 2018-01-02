Trump: It is time for change in Iran

President of U.S. Donald Trump commented on the protest actions in Iran saying it is time for changed in the Islamic Republic.
Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018
Protests in major Iranian cities began last week amid a difficult economic situation in the country. As local media reported, during the protest actions, twelve people were killed, but the authorities claim that “the security forces did not open fire on the protesters.”
Iranian President Hasan Rouhani previously noted that the riots are caused not by internal problems only, but are incited from outside.
Earlier, the U.S. administration officially supported Iranian protesters, and Vice President Michael Pence said that Washington would not ignore the protest movement in Iran.