Iranian authorities say situation in Tehran and other cities under control

The situation in Tehran and other Iranian cities where protest actions were held are under full control of police and internal security forces, official representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ramezan Sharif said.
He said there is no need for interference of IRGC as police fulfill the task, Al Mayadeen reported.
Special forces were deployed in several squares of Tehran, Al MAyadeen said. According to the channel, a crowd of around 100 protesters was dispersed by police. One of the protesters was detained.
On Monday one protester opened fire on law enforcers in Isfahan killing two officers of Basij patrol forces.