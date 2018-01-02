Pakistan foreign ministry summons US ambassador

Pakistan’s foreign ministry summoned American ambassador following Donald Trump’s tweet criticizing Islamabad, the local News International reported.
The foreign office summoned the ambassador as a sign of protest against “ungrounded accusations” against Pakistan.
“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump tweeted earlier.
As reported by Fox News, the U.S. authorities decided not to allocate 225 million, an amount they planned to transfer for the fight against terrorism, to Pakistan.