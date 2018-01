YEREVAN. – The office of credit organization was robbed in the Armenian city of Vanadzor on December 31.

Representative of Armenia's investigation committee Sona Truzyan confirmed the reports for Armenian News-NEWS.am, adding that details will be reported later.

According to preliminary reports, a big amount and 20 kilos of gold was stolen. The amount of damage is several hundred thousand dollars. The robbers have not been identified yet.