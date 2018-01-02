News
Turkey urges not to give way to provocation over protests in Iran
Region:Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Turkey called to refrain from violence and not to give way to provocation over protest actions in Iran.

“Turkey attaches great importance to the preservation of peace and stability of friendly and brotherly Iran. Therefore, taking into consideration the remarks of H.E. President Rouhani that people have the right to peaceful protest but should not violate the laws and damage public buildings, we believe that it is necessary to refrain from violence and not to give way to provocation,” Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We wish peace gets restored in the country as soon as possible and common sense prevails for preventing escalation while inflammatory discourse and external interventions are avoided.”

Protest actions started in Iran on December 28. At least 12 people, including two police officers were killed in clashes with police.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
