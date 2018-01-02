450 people detained in Tehran over mass riots

Around 450 people were detained over three days of protests in Tehran, ILNA reports quoting deputy governor Ali Asgar Nasserbaht.
According to earlier reports, Iranian security forces detained several people over inciting, mass riots, RIA Novosti reported.
Mass demonstrations are taking place in several large cities in Iran, among them Tehran, Isfahan, Rasht and Mashhad, ever since December 28, 2017. President Hassan Rouhani said the protests are caused by internal problems in the country and with provocations from the other countries. According to Iranian media, 12 people have been killed in protests.