News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 02
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
450 people detained in Tehran over mass riots
450 people detained in Tehran over mass riots
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics, Society

Around 450 people were detained over three days of protests in Tehran, ILNA reports quoting deputy governor Ali Asgar Nasserbaht.

According to earlier reports, Iranian security forces detained several people over inciting, mass riots, RIA Novosti reported.

Mass demonstrations are taking place in several large cities in Iran, among them Tehran, Isfahan, Rasht and Mashhad, ever since December 28, 2017. President Hassan Rouhani said the protests are caused by internal problems in the country and with provocations from the other countries. According to Iranian media, 12 people have been killed in protests.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news