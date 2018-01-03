NASA's 2018 to do list includes mission to 'touch' Sun

NASA is turning 60 in 2018 and the agency is looking forward to launching a slew of important missions in the coming year, including one to “touch” the sun.
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is scheduled for launch in 2018 to explore the sun’s outer atmosphere.
The probe will use Venus’ gravity during seven flybys over nearly seven years to gradually bring its orbit closer to the sun.
The Parker Solar Probe will perform its scientific investigations in a hazardous region of intense heat and solar radiation.
The primary goals for the mission are to trace how energy and heat move through the solar corona and to explore what accelerates the solar wind as well as solar energetic particles.