News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 03
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
NASA's 2018 to do list includes mission to 'touch' Sun
NASA's 2018 to do list includes mission to 'touch' Sun
Region:World News
Theme: Society

NASA is turning 60 in 2018 and the agency is looking forward to launching a slew of important missions in the coming year, including one to “touch” the sun.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is scheduled for launch in 2018 to explore the sun’s outer atmosphere.

The probe will use Venus’ gravity during seven flybys over nearly seven years to gradually bring its orbit closer to the sun.

The Parker Solar Probe will perform its scientific investigations in a hazardous region of intense heat and solar radiation.

The primary goals for the mission are to trace how energy and heat move through the solar corona and to explore what accelerates the solar wind as well as solar energetic particles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
China launches land exploration satellite
The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series...
Politico: Pentagon acknowledges program to investigate UFO encounters
The $22 million Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program began in 2007 ...
 Moon approaches the Earth at a record-breaking small distance
On Monday morning the Moon was at the closest distance from the Earth in 2017 - 357 thousand 495 kilometers...
Russia cosmonaut posts new Armenia photos taken from space (PHOTOS)
This time Sergey Ryazansky posted the unique photographs of Lake Sevan…
 NASA places 100-megapixel image of Moon
Shawn posted full size photos on Fliсkr…
 Armenia President signs documents on outer space, Moon
Sargsyan authorized several international-based laws…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news