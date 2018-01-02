Italy supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts

Italy would continue strengthening the OSCE’s work to address other protracted conflicts through the existing formats, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said in his address as he took up the post of Chairperson-in-Office of the regional security organization.

Italy supports the work of the Minsk Group and the efforts of its three Co-Chairs in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Alfano said.

“We are convinced that, focusing on the implementation of OSCE principles and commitments, the respect for the fundamental rights and freedoms of all individuals is a key precondition for long-lasting peace, security and sustainable development. In this regard the role of OSCE’s autonomous institutions are an extremely important added value” the Chairperson-in-Office pointed out.