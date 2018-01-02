Iranian foreign ministry condemns Trump

Iranian foreign ministry condemned the statement by U.S. President Donald Trump over situation in Iran and urged him to focus on the internal problems of the United States, IRNA reported.
“He recently described the Iranian people as a 'terrorist nation' and went on to provoke the national sentiments of the Iranian people both in the country and across the world and caused a fury among them by adopting a fabricated name to refer to the Persian Gulf,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi said.
“No doubt, such an approach by Trump will draw reactions on the side of the dignified people of Iran all across the world,” Qasemi said.
Earlier Trump said “the people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime.”
“The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching!” he tweeted.