Armenian Genocide Documentary ‘They Shall Not Perish’ is on Netflix
Armenian Genocide Documentary ‘They Shall Not Perish’ is on Netflix
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Netflix subscribers were offered a rare look at the United States efforts to aid and assist the victims of the Armenian Genocide, when the popular streaming service made available the documentary “They Shall Not Perish, The Story of Near East Relief.” 

Written and directed by George Billard and produced by Near East Foundation Board Chairman Emeritus Shant Mardirossian through his Acorne Productions, the film is chronicles the efforts of the Near East Relief to raise funds and save thousands of orphans of the Armenian Genocide.

"In the early 20th century, an American charity group was formed to offer humanitarian relief to the victims of the Armenian genocide. One of its purposes was to save a generation of orphans whose families had been killed. This documentary, narrated by the actor Victor Garber, tells the story of the relief efforts," New York Times reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
