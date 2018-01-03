US would not take talks between South Korea and North Korea seriously

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, warned North Korea on Tuesday against staging another missile test and said Washington would not take any talks between North and South Korea seriously if they did not do something to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons.
"We won't take any of the talks seriously if they don't do something to ban all nuclear weapons in North Korea," Haley said during a press conference Tuesday. "We consider this to be a very reckless regime, we don't think we need a Band-Aid and we don't think we need to smile and take a picture."
"So North Korea can talk with anyone they want but the US is not going to recognize it or acknowledge it until they agree to ban the nuclear weapons that they have," Haley continued.
Haley told reporters the United States was hearing reports that North Korea might be preparing to fire another missile.
“I hope that doesn’t happen. But if it does, we must bring even tougher measures to bear against the North Korean regime,” Haley said.
South Korea on Tuesday offered talks with North Korea next week, amid a tense standoff over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in a New Year’s Day speech that he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul.