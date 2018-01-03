Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row

The US may stop aid payments to Palestinians who are "no longer willing to talk peace", President Trump said.
On Twitter, Mr Trump said the United States received "no appreciation or respect" in return for its aid.
He also said his controversial recognition of the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital took the hugely divisive issue "off the table" for new peace talks.
Palestinians had said the move showed the US could not be a neutral broker.
"It's not only Pakistan that we pay billions of dollars to for nothing, but also many other countries, and others. As an example, we pay the Palestinians HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don’t even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel. We have taken Jerusalem, the toughest part of the negotiation, off the table, but Israel, for that, would have had to pay more. But with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?" Trump tweeted.