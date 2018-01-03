Iranians rally to condemn violence

Iranians from all walks of life have taken to the streets of several cities to renew their allegiance to the Islamic establishment and condemn the recent wave of deadly violence in some areas, Press TV reported.
Holding banners and national flags, the demonstrators have chanted pro-government slogans during the mass rallies which were held in different towns and cities, including Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Bushehr, Abadan, Gorgan and Qom.
It was reported earlier that at least 20 people have been killed and 450 people have been arrested in just the last three days, as violent protests against the country's leadership spread across Iran.