News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 04
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Spain says Catalan crisis cost '1 billion euros'
Spain says Catalan crisis cost '1 billion euros'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society

Spain's foreign minister claimed Monday that the Catalan independence crisis had cost the country 'a billion' euros as fallout from the turmoil continued to hamper growth in the wealthy region. 

Luis de Guindos said slowdown in growth in Catalonia, which accounts to around a fifth of Spanish GDP, was hampering the eurozone's fourth largest economy as a whole.

"Catalonia used to have growth above that of Spain, it was one of the drivers of the Spanish economy," he told Spanish radio.

"However, in the fourth quarter, it's become a burden."

De Guindos estimated the crisis could "easily have cost a billion euros" ($1.2 billion).

Spain was plunged into its deepest political crisis in decades when separatists in Catalonia's regional government declared independence in October following a banned referendum on the topic.

Led by Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Madrid invoked powers provided for by Spain's constitution to suspend the region's cherished autonomy, sack its government and parliament, and call fresh regional elections in a bid to head off the secession drive. 

But separatist parties won the most seats in the December 21 vote, and with the Catalan issue likely to drag on well into 2018 there are fears the crisis could hamper Spain's recovery from the 2007-2008 financial crisis.  

More than 3,100 companies have already moved their legal headquarters from Catalonia, including major banks and retail firms. 
De Guindos blamed "enormous uncertainty, concern and a loss of confidence generated by the previous (Catalan) government".  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: Madrid should draw conclusions from Catalan referendum
Catalan crisis arose because Spanish leadership failed to find compromises with the local Catalan elite…
 Armenia lawmaker: Not only Catalonia has right to raise matter of independence
For the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, this issue is directly linked to their future physical existence…
 Brussels: Puigdemont participates in rally
At least 20 thousand Catalans have gathered in Brussels from all over Europe…
 Catalan ex-leader not going to leave Belgium
We have to carefully consider such a decision before taking it...
 Spain withdraws ousted Catalan President arrest warrant
Catalan leaders might face trial on charges of separatism…
 Spanish FM tells Nalbandian about situation in Catalonia
The sides expressed views on Armenia-EU relations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news