Georgia highway leading to Armenian is open for all types of vehicles

Some roadways are partly coated with black icy in the territory of Armenia as of 9:00am January 3, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
No precipitation is expected in the country on 3-7 January.
According to the source, Vardenyats pass, Sotk-Karvachar and Artik-Alagyaz highways are difficult to pass, with the drivers strictly recommended to use exclusively winter tires when driving in the regions.
Snowfalls have hit Aragats region (Aragatsotn province), Gavar, Sevan, Vardenis towns (Gegharkunik province), Jermuk town of Vayots Dzor province, as well as Saravan-“Zanger” highway, with sleet reported in Goris town (Syunik province).
Fog has descended over the highlands of Lori province, Goris-Kapan highway and Dilijan turns.
Georgia’s Emergency Situations Department reports that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
According to latest data provided by the Roads Department of Georgia's Ministry of Infrastructures and Territorial Development, 124 vehicles (65 trucks and 59 passenger vehicles) are accumulated on the Russian side of the border.