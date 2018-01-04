Georgia highway leading to Armenian open for all types of vehicles, except trucks

Some roadways are difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia as of 10:00am January 4, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

No precipitation is expected in the country on 4-8 January.

According to the source, black ice has taken hold on some sections of Vardenyats pass, Sotk-Karvachar and Artik-Alagyaz highways.

The drivers are strictly recommended to use exclusively winter tires when driving in the regions.

The Emergency Situations Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia reports that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles, except trucks.

Cooperation of the operative headquarters of the general department and operative groups of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic of Northern Ossetia is organized together with local governmental bodies and other operative services to ensure the people's vital activities on the spot.

There is a heating point on the Upper Lars checkpoint, and a room for mother and baby care is being prepared.

Public awareness events are organized, including events through radio broadcasting.

According to the information received from the Russian Emergency Ministry's Crisis Management Center in North Ossetia, a total of 124 vehicles are accumulated on the Russian side (65 trucks and 59 cars).