New research shows how alcohol damages DNA and increases cancer risk

When foreigners learn Armenian. Interview with a specialist (PHOTOS)

Expert: Putin has no real competitors in upcoming presidential elections

Mother, 40, gives birth to a 'miracle baby' after seven miscarriages and 11 rounds of IVF

Expert: De-monopolization of imported products into Armenia is necessary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West new mansion boosts market value by $40M to a whopping $60M

100 injured in South Africa train crash

Israel strikes Gaza after repeated projectile fire

Turkey says US conviction of banker is "unprecedented interference"

Trump congratulates Chilean President-elect

Khloe Kardashian makes her first appearance after announcing her pregnancy

Iran urges Telegram to block terrorist channels

ARF: Armenia’s position on Armenian-Turkish relations always constructive

MP: Karabakh and Azerbaijan have equal rights to independence

French president: It is necessary to increase pressure on Iran

Gayane Mahredjyan - the only Armenian woman working on construction of Suadi Arabia metro

Death toll rises to 51 from bus plunging over cliff in Peru

Police officer donates part of his liver to save baby’s life

Refugee admissions to US plummet in 2017

Georgia highway leading to Armenian open for all types of vehicles, except trucks

Thomas Monson, Mormon church president, dies at age 90

Beijing to build technology park for developing artificial intelligence

Google shielded 16 billion euros from tax in 2016

Bipolar disorder may be tied to epigenetic aging

Paris Hilton's engagement ring cost $2 Million

Turkey says Netanyahu and Trump supporting Iran protests

Russian expert: Turkey must stop barbaric blockade of Armenia

India limits visitors to save Taj Mahal

Al Shabaab kills 5 Kenyan policemen

Woman with rare cancer gives birth to healthy twins weeks after having her eye removed

Spain says Catalan crisis cost '1 billion euros'

Palestinians condemn Trump aid halt threat

Georgia highway leading to Armenian is open for all types of vehicles

Armenian-Japanese center Hikari plans multiple cultural projects in 2018

Erdogan supports Rouhani

NATO does not want new Cold War with Russia

Over 20 killed as herdsmen attack Nigerian communities

ARF: No progress onKarabakh settlement is expected

South Korea FM briefs Tillerson about possible talks with Pyongyang

Senior Saudi royal on hunger strike over purge

Paris Hilton is engaged

Egypt: Bitcoin is prohibited by Islam

Pomegranates could help deal with memory problems

Peru bus crash leaves at least 48 dead

US would not take talks between South Korea and North Korea seriously

Trump threatens stop to Palestinian aid over Jerusalem row

Erdogan heads to France seeking EU thaw

Iranians rally to condemn violence

Twins were born a YEAR apart

Armenian MP: Armenia ready to establish relations with Turkey without preconditions

Trump: I have a big and powerful “Nuclear Button”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wanted by Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti in 'exchange' for Joao Mario

Armenian Genocide Documentary ‘They Shall Not Perish’ is on Netflix

NASA's 2018 to do list includes mission to 'touch' Sun

Armenian-Japanese center publishes book of Haiku

Armenian ruling party: Only constitutional methods of political struggle should be used

Doctors reveal full list of baffling items found in vaginas in 2017

Expert shares why we wake up tired even after eight hours of rest

Guardiola says congested schedule is a disaster

2 killed in Lori car crash

Expert: Madrid should draw conclusions from Catalan referendum

The body's own bathroom scales—a new understanding of obesity

Office of credit organization robbed in Vanadzor

Turkey urges not to give way to provocation over protests in Iran

MP: Armenia needs to have its own laboratory for exporting products to EU

Death toll reaches 20 in Iran protest actions

Iranian foreign ministry condemns Trump

Yelk bloc: Partnership agreement with EU opens new prospects for Armenia

Manchester United set a record

Pakistan foreign ministry summons US ambassador

450 people detained in Tehran over mass riots

Iranian authorities say situation in Tehran and other cities under control

ARF: Serious protest actions unlikely in Armenia

New trailer for Fifty Shades Freed debuted on Youtube

Italy supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts

Cristiano Ronaldo sums up 2017

3 people killed in Armenia car accidents on January 1

Armenia deputy speaker: Russia is Armenia’s number one ally

Poland refuses to accept refugees from Muslim countries

Mohamed Saleh named the best Arab player

Mum who had eight miscarriages gives birth to beautiful baby boy on New Year's Day

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren welcome son Hayes Alba

Trump: It is time for change in Iran

Iran intelligence blames US, UK and Saudi Arabia for protest actions

MP: No breakthrough in Karabakh settlement is expected

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Greece

EU following demonstrations in Iran

Armenia MOD: Situation on Azerbaijan border is calm

EAEU Customs Code enters into force

Chinese girl enrolled in Yerevan faculty of philology, one day she may teach Armenian in China (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Situation on line of contact is calm

Social scientist’s call on plastic glitter ban goes global

Armenia analyst: Israel follows demonstrations in Iran

Russia assumes presidency of EAEU bodies

Over 1,000 vehicles destroyed in Liverpool multistory car park fire

Melania Trump welcomes New Year with $4,000 gown

Man United footballer banned for 3 games after elbowing opponent

Iran protests’ death toll reaches 4

Kazakhstan to chair UN Security Council for first time

Trump condemns Iran block on Instagram, Telegram app