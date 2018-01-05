News
Friday
January 05
Zimbabwe court dismisses case of US journalist charged with insulting Mugabe
Zimbabwe court dismisses case of US journalist charged with insulting Mugabe
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

Martha O’Donovan, an American citizen who has been facing trial for insulting former President Robert Mugabe, has been freed by the magistrate’s court in Zimbabwe, reported ZimEye news agency.

In October, O’Donovan, who works for local Magamba TV, had tweeted that Zimbabwe was governed by a “selfish and sick man.”

Zimbabwe police had charged the 25-year-old journalist with insulting the president of the time.

But if more solid evidence to this charge is found, she will be summoned to court yet again.
