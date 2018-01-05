Johnson, Tillerson discuss Iran, North Korea, Syria

The UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office press service has informed that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson spoke to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss recent events in Iran, North Korea, and the ongoing crises in Syria and Yemen, according to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.
Johnson “reiterated the UK’s ongoing commitment to the Iran nuclear deal and to working with our allies and partners to address Iran’s destabilising activities in the region,” according to the readout of UK Foreign Secretary’s call with the US Secretary of State. Also, they discussed the “developments in Iran and the protests there,” and “undertook to monitor the situation closely.”
“They also agreed to maintain the pressure on North Korea to end their illegal nuclear programme.”
In addition, Boris Johnson and State Rex Tillerson “discussed the importance of moving forward on a process aiming at a political settlement in Yemen and the need to reinvigorate the political process on Syria.”