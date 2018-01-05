Trump demands from Senate to tighten immigrants’ entry into US

During a meeting with Republican Party senators, US President Donald Trump demanded to tighten the immigrants’ entry into the country, according to Kommersant newspaper of Russia.
In Trump’s view, they are “working in an effort to develop an immigration reform plan that will serve the interests of the American workers and the American families and safety.”
“Chain migration is a total disaster, which threatens our security and our economy and provides a gateway for terrorism,” added the US President, informed the White House press service. “Likewise, the visa lottery is bad for our economy and very bad for security.”
Also, Trump highlighted the need for allocations to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.
“We’re going to have a wall to keep out deadly drug dealers, dangerous traffickers, and violent criminal cartels,” noted the US president. “Mexico is having a tremendous problem with crime, and we want to keep it out of our country.”