News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 05
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on 5 Iran companies
US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on 5 Iran companies
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

The US Department of the Treasury website has informed that the country has extended its sanctions on Iran by putting five more Iran-based companies on its respective list, reported the Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.

Accordingly, Shahid Kharrazi Industries, Shahid Sanikhani Industries, Shahid Moghaddam Industries, Shahid Eslami Research Center, and Shahid Shustari Industries have been added to this list of US sanctions. 

The corresponding Treasury Department statement notes that these entities are “subordinate to a key element of Iran’s ballistic missile program.”

“The United States will continue to decisively counter the Iranian regime’s malign activity, including additional sanctions targeting human rights abuses,” said, in particular, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news