US Treasury Department imposes sanctions on 5 Iran companies

The US Department of the Treasury website has informed that the country has extended its sanctions on Iran by putting five more Iran-based companies on its respective list, reported the Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.
Accordingly, Shahid Kharrazi Industries, Shahid Sanikhani Industries, Shahid Moghaddam Industries, Shahid Eslami Research Center, and Shahid Shustari Industries have been added to this list of US sanctions.
The corresponding Treasury Department statement notes that these entities are “subordinate to a key element of Iran’s ballistic missile program.”
“The United States will continue to decisively counter the Iranian regime’s malign activity, including additional sanctions targeting human rights abuses,” said, in particular, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.