Turkey FM urges Germany to resume bilateral ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has called on Germany to normalize bilateral relations, and has proposed four points whose implementation will contribute to the reconciliation process.
Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper of Russia informed about the above-said citing Çavuşoğlu’s respective article, which was published in the Funke Mediengruppe magazine of Germany.
According to the first two conditions, Ankara and Berlin shall consider each other as equal partners and conduct a confidence-building discourse, at all levels.
The third point refers to the need for abandoning “populist and self-centered” statements and adopting “pragmatic approaches.”
As per the Turkish FM, the fourth condition is the most important, and it calls on both Germany and Turkey to treat one another with the same consideration.