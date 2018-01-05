Expert: If such hot winter weather continues in Armenia for 10 more days, agriculture will suffer huge losses

YEREVAN. – If such hot winter weather continues in the republic for ten more days, the consequences will be very negative for our agriculture.
“Agrarian-Peasant Union of Armenia” NGO Chairman Hrach Berberyan on Friday told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am, as he reflected on the current unprecedented hot winter weather in the country.
“The only good phenomenon is that the difference in night and day temperatures is such that it doesn’t let the trees germinate,” added the agronomist.
In Berberyan’s words, however, autumn-sown areas could suffer the most damage now because they are not under snow to this day.
“If there is frost now, we will have a great loss of wheat harvest,” he added. “Vineyards likewise will be damaged a lot.”
But Hrach Berberyan expressed the hope that there will be cold winter weather in Armenia in mid-January, and therefore the country’s agriculture will not suffer great damage.