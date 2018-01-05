Saudi Arabia intercepts missile fired from Yemen

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition has informed about intercepting a ballistic missile that was fired from Yemen, reported The Associated Press (AP)
According to the Saudi command, the Houthi rebels fired the missile targeting a military camp in the Saudi city of Najran, and this attests to the Yemeni Shias’ collaboration with Iran, reported Reuters news agency.
The announcement on Yemen’s rebel-run Al-Masirah TV, however, said Friday’s missile hit its target with “high accuracy,” according to AP.
A confrontation between the government forces and the Houthi insurgents continue in Yemen ever since August 2014. And a Saudi-led coalition has been waging an air campaign against the Houthi rebels since March 2015, in an attempt to shore up the internationally recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansur Hadi.