Saudi Arabia intercepts missile fired from Yemen
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition has informed about intercepting a ballistic missile that was fired from Yemen, reported The Associated Press (AP)

According to the Saudi command, the Houthi rebels fired the missile targeting a military camp in the Saudi city of Najran, and this attests to the Yemeni Shias’ collaboration with Iran, reported Reuters news agency. 

The announcement on Yemen’s rebel-run Al-Masirah TV, however, said Friday’s missile hit its target with “high accuracy,” according to AP.

A confrontation between the government forces and the Houthi insurgents continue in Yemen ever since August 2014. And a Saudi-led coalition has been waging an air campaign against the Houthi rebels since March 2015, in an attempt to shore up the internationally recognized government of President Abedrabbo Mansur Hadi.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
