Iran says UN Security Council meeting is another blunder of Trump administration
Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif described UN Security Council’s meeting on Iran as another blunder of the Trump administration.

During the emergency meeting held on Friday, permanent representative of Iran Gholamali Khoshro said that the discussion of the internal affairs of the state goes beyond the powers of this body, and the United States thus abuses its rights as a permanent member of the Council.
