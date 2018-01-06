Iran says UN Security Council meeting is another blunder of Trump administration

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif described UN Security Council’s meeting on Iran as another blunder of the Trump administration.
The UNSC rebuffed the US' naked attempt to hijack its mandate. Majority emphasized the need to fully implement the JCPOA and to refrain from interfering in internal affairs of others. Another FP blunder for the Trump administration. Iran's statement: https://t.co/QsbihBW69V— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2018
During the emergency meeting held on Friday, permanent representative of Iran Gholamali Khoshro said that the discussion of the internal affairs of the state goes beyond the powers of this body, and the United States thus abuses its rights as a permanent member of the Council.