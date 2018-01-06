News
China urges UN not to interfere with Iran's internal affairs
China urges UN not to interfere with Iran's internal affairs
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

UN Security Council should not interference in Iran's internal affairs and discuss human rights situation in the country, China's deputy permanent representative to UN said during the emergency meeting.

Wu Haitao said China took note of the latest developments in Iran, and also hopes and believes that with the help of the Iranian government and people, Iran will remain stable and continue to develop.

According to China's representative, the situation in Iran neither poses any threat to international peace and security, nor is included into the agenda of the Security Council.

 The situation in Iran, Wu Haitao continued, is not within the scope of the Council's responsibility, as outlined in the UN Charter. The discussion at the UN Security Council will not help to find a solution to the internal problems.
