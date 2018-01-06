Turkey parliament deputies of Armenian origin send congratulations on Christmas

Turkish parliament members of the Armenian origin congratulated all Armenians on Christmas.
Armenian MP from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Selina Dogan tweeted congratulations in Armenian and Turkish languages.
“Dreaming of world peace, I congratulate you on Christmas,” an Armenian MP from the Kurdish Democratic People’s Party (HDP) Karo Paylan wrote on social networks.
A deputy of Armenian origin from the ruling Justice and Development Party, Margar Yesayan, in turn, shared the following publication: “Congratulations Armenians on Christmas, let there be peace and stability”.