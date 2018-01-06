News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 06
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.1
EUR
580.1
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Turkey parliament deputies of Armenian origin send congratulations on Christmas
Turkey parliament deputies of Armenian origin send congratulations on Christmas
Region:Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Society

Turkish parliament members of the Armenian origin congratulated all Armenians on Christmas.

Armenian MP from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Selina Dogan tweeted congratulations in Armenian and Turkish languages.

“Dreaming of world peace, I congratulate you on Christmas,” an Armenian MP from the Kurdish Democratic People’s Party (HDP) Karo Paylan wrote on social networks.

A deputy of Armenian origin from the ruling Justice and Development Party, Margar Yesayan, in turn, shared the following publication: “Congratulations Armenians on Christmas, let there be peace and stability”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news